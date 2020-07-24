Dortmund's New Signing Jude Bellingham Subjected To Racial Abuse, Club Hits Back At Racist

German giants Borussia Dortmund had recently announced the signing of Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City FC. However, the player's final game at the club did not end well with his side suffering a 3-1 defeat against Derby County. Things seem to take a turn for the worse for the 17-year-old when he posted a screenshot of abusive racist tweets directed at him.

Jude Bellingham faces racial abuse

Dortmund-bound youngster Jude Bellingham tweeted an image of a racist tweet directed at him. In the tweet, a Twitter user who goes by the name 'poor guy', stated, "Dumb page and team. Jude Bellingham the most overrated talented so useless only think about money. Black people only think about money." Bellingham was quick to report the matter to the West Midlands Police.

Responding to Jude Bellingham's tweet, the West Midlands Police said that the authority has taken up the matter and they are looking into the racist abuse. Standing strongly with their new signing, the official Twitter handle of Dortmund condemned the racist abuse directed at the 17-year-old. The statement asserted that there is absolutely no room for racism or any sort of discrimination at the club.

Jude Bellingham joins Dortmund for £30m

An emotional Jude Bellingham was seen in tears after the game. His time at Birmingham City was marked with immense success with the player being the youngest to represent the team, youngest ever captain along with the record of being the youngest goalscorer in the history of the club.

Despite interest from Manchester United, Dortmund succeeded in sealing the transfer with a reported fee of £30 million. His wage is set to increase from the existing £175 a week to a staggering £60,000, with a deal that sees him stay at the club for an initial three years, with an option to extend until 2025.

Jude Bellingham's emotional statement before Dortmund move

Not the way I wanted to go out. Gave everything but wasn’t to be. I can’t thank @BCFC and the academy enough for what they’ve done for me over the last 10 years. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with all the staff and all my teammates during that period of time and owe... pic.twitter.com/TUzEbxAAWP — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 23, 2020

Jude Bellingham tweeted a heartfelt message after playing his final game for the club. The youngster stated that he didn't want to depart with a defeat in the final game while asserting that he gave everything on the field to win the clash. He went on to thank the club as well as the academy for their contribution towards his growth as a professional footballer over the past 10 years.

Image courtesy: Birmingham City/Dortmund Twitter