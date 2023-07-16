'Dream Came True': Beckham Welcomes Lione Messi To Inter Miami With A Heartwarming Message

Lionel Messi has officially joined Inter Miami to embark on his new journey in Major League Soccer. Messi left Paris Saint-Germain last month for free to join David Beckham’s co-owned side in the USA. He declined big-money offers from the Saudi Arabian clubs and a potential return to his boyhood club, FC Barcelona, in order to join Miami.

David Beckham makes a huge statement about Lionel Messi

As Lionel Messi completed his move to the MLS team as a free agent, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham gave him a warm welcome. On Saturday, July 15, following the club's formal announcement of Messi's signing, Beckham sent the 36-year-old a touching note. The Evening Standard said that Beckham's message was:

10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much. Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s calibre is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person, and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.

When will Messi play for Inter Miami?

The DRV PNK Stadium will host Inter Miami's next Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul of Mexico. The stadium will be used by Inter Miami until the team builds its own permanent stadium in Miami. It is currently functioning as their temporary home. And could be Messi’s possible debut for his new club.

In addition, Gerardo "Tata" Martino's appointment as Inter Miami's coach has been official. As they previously collaborated at Barcelona and with Argentina's national team, this creates the opportunity for a reunion between Martino and Lionel Messi.