Durand Cup fixtures revealed, iconic Kolkata Derby to take place on 12th August

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup will commence on 3rd August as 24 teams will be vying for those three coveted trophies. The refurbished edition will also see teams from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh in the Durand Cup, one of the world's oldest tournaments. Ahead of the gruelling season, teams from I-League and Indian Super League are set to use the stage as it could pave the way for them to fine-tune their combinations. The final will be played in Kolkata on 3rd September.

3 things you need to know

This will be Durand Cup's 132nd edition

Durand Cup is currently Asia's oldest football tournament

Bengaluru FC defeated Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the final last time

Durand Cup fixtures

Six groups consisting of four teams each have been formed and Groups A, B and C will be based in Kolkata as they will be playing their group matches in this venue. Guwahati will host Group D and E as barring two matches all games will be played at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium.

Another city from Assam, Kokrajhar will host one group at the SAI centre ground. Guwahati and Kokrajhar will also conduct a quarterfinal a piece while Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will conduct the remaining knockout games.

Defending ISL champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will open the Durand Cup with a clash against Bangladesh Army. Six group winners and the two best second-placed sides will make it to the knockout stage. Among the interesting matches, the most awaited Kolkata derby is scheduled to be played on 12 August in Kolkata.

Defending champions Bengaluru FC will open the 132nd edition with a game against Indian Air Force. Another Kolkata giant East Bengal will be hopeful to lay their hands on the trophy this time and will host the Bangladesh Army on 6th August. In another clash, Bengaluru FC will take on Kerala Blasters in a Group C game in Kokrajhar on 18th August.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Durand Cup?

Sony Sports Network has bagged the exclusive rights for Durand Cup and Indian football lovers can watch all the matches live on Sony Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.