East Bengal Rope In Spanish Duo Javier Siverio And Saul Crespo For Upcoming Season

Why you're reading this: Indian clubs have been quite active in finalising their squad for the upcoming season. Several international and Indian players have changed their colours as the upcoming Indian Super League campaign is expected to be more exciting than before. Under new manager Carles Cuadrat East Bengal will seek a fresh start next season.

3 things you need to know

East Bengal finished ninth in the ISL table last season

Stephen Constantine left the role of the head coach following a disappointing outing

The Red and Golds have been linked with a number of players

East Bengal announces signing of Spanish duo Javier Siverio and Saul Crespo

East Bengal FC has announced the signing of Spanish duo Javier Siverio and Saul Crespo, who have joined the club on free transfers for the upcoming season. This is the club's fifth signing in the transfer window as they already roped in Nishu Kumar, Nandhakumar Sekar and Borja Herrera earlier.

Forward Siverio helped Hyderabad FC (HFC) win their maiden Hero ISL title in his debut season (2021-22) in India. The 25-year-old graduated from the UD Las Palmas academy in 2015 and represented Spanish teams such as Las Palmas B, Racing Santander B and Racing Santander before moving to HFC ahead of the 2021-22 season. He has 12 goals to his name in 45 Hero ISL appearances.

The Spanish forward expressed his delight in joining the Kolkata giants. “It’s an honour for me to join this century-old club. India is a great country, and I am thrilled to continue my journey in the ISL. I really admire the vision of Coach Carles and the investors for taking this club forward. I’ll try to repose the management’s faith by scoring plenty of goals for the Red & Gold brigade. I’ve seen how passionate the East Bengal fans are and I can’t wait to see them fill the Salt Lake Stadium. Joy East Bengal!”

Newly appointed head coach Carles Cuadrat heaped praises on the players as he believes they can help in taking the club further forward. “Siverio has been a fine goal-getter ever since he arrived in India. He has adapted himself to the rigours of the ISL after two years of playing here. I believe he will help to bolster our attack significantly. Saul, too, knows the competitiveness of the ISL and has played a key part in the midfield, which helped Odisha FC win the Super Cup. Both of them have excellent work rates and also the right attitude to take the club forward.”