Dynamo Kyiv Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

Dynamo Kyiv will take on La Liga giants Barcelona in their next UEFA Champions League match on Tuesday night, in what will be a must-win game for both teams. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 1:30 AM IST on November 3 from the National Sports Complex in Kyiv.

As things stand in the Group E standings after three games, Barcelona are currently in third place with three points, one point behind second-placed Benfica. On the other hand, Dynamo Kyiv are currently in fourth place with one point. Ahead of this much-awaited encounter, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live stream details.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which have the official telecasting rights in the country. The Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona game will be telecasted live on Sony Six SD & HD. Meanwhile, the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

❝It's really important to get the win — the team knows that.❞



— @ericgm3 ahead of #DynamoBarça pic.twitter.com/4uaFGrViUq — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 2, 2021

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the UK?

Football fans in the UK wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network which have the official telecasting rights in the country. The Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the match live using the BT Sport live stream. The match will kick off live at 8:00 PM BST on November 2.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona live stream details in the US

Unfortunately for US fans, there is no live telecast available of the Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona match. However, fans can catch all the live-action using the live stream available on the Paramount+ app. The UEFA Champions League match will kick off live at 3:00 PM ET on November 2.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona team news:

Dynamo Kyiv predicted starting line-up: Denys Boyko; Oleksandr Karavaev, Artem Shabanov, Illia Zabarnyi, Tomasz Kedziora; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Viktor Tsygankov, Carlos de Pena; Ilia Shkurin

Barcelona predicted starting line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Nico Gonzalez, Gavi; Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho, Memphis Depay