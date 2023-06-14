East Bengal Announce The Signing Of Nishu Kumar From Kerala Blasters FC

Why you're reading this: The transfer window has opened as Indian clubs are on a signing spree. East Bengal FC too has been busy as they already roped in two players, Borja Herrera and Nandhakumar Sekar, in the last few days. The Red and Gold brigade finished a distant ninth in the ISL last season.

East Bengal FC sign Nishu Kumar from Kerala Blasters FC

East Bengal has announced the signing of defender Nishu Kumar on a season-long loan deal from Kerala Blasters FC. This is their third signing after they confirmed the arrival of Borja Herrera and Nandhakumar Sekar earlier.

Nishu won the Indian Super League (ISL) title with Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the 2018-19 season under current Emami East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat. He was also part of the KBFC squad that finished runners-up in the 2021-22 Hero ISL. As an ambipedal full-back, Nishu has the rare ability to operate on both sides of the pitch.

𝑨 𝑵𝑬𝑾 𝑯𝑬𝑹𝑶 𝑯𝑨𝑺 𝑨𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑽𝑬𝑫 😎#AmagoFans, join us in welcoming Nishu Kumar to আমাগো বাসা for the upcoming season ! ❤️💛



Credits - @SurinderFilms #JoyEastBengal #WelcomeNishu pic.twitter.com/9tV4pvHDjH — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) June 14, 2023

The 25-year-old expressed his happiness at joining the Kolkata outfit. “It’s a matter of great pride for me to join an iconic institution like East Bengal. This club has a huge fan base, which is always a great motivation for a player to give his best.”

“I am also thrilled to reunite with Coach Carles, who groomed me in my formative years at BFC. We will be playing a lot of matches in the upcoming season and I will give my best in every match and try to bring joy to our fans that they truly deserve.”

Nishu has been involved in 82 matches in the ISL so far, having scored 3 goals, 2 assists, 82 interceptions and 189 clearances. The player registration is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.