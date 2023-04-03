Kerala Blasters Regret Walking Out During ISL Playoff Tie After AIFF Imposes Sanctions

Kerala Blasters issued a long apology letter, regretting their decision to stage a protest by walking off their Indian Super League playoff match against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kantaveera Stadium in Bengaluru on March 3, 2023. This comes a day after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) imposed Rs Four crore fine on the team for walking off the pitch during the ISL 2022-23 playoff tie. In their media release on Saturday, the AIFF Discpliminary Committee asked the Blasters to issue a ‘Public Apology for their conduct.

Meanwhile, in their apology letter, Kerala Blasters said, “We would like to express our sincerest regrets for the events that took place during our knockout match vs Bengaluru FC on March 3rd, 2023. We recognise that our decision to walk off the pitch prematurely was unfortunate and taken in the heat of the moment. We would like to reiterate our respect for the larger football fraternity and assure everyone that we will take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future”.

Why did Kerala Blasters walk out during the ISL 2022-23 playoff tie vs Bengaluru FC?

During the Knockout 1 of the ISL 2022-23 season, Blasters walked off the pitch due to a much-debatable goal scored by Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri from a free-kick. The club also filed a protest to the board against referee Crystal John for allowing the Indian team captain to take the free-kick. It is worth mentioning that, Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has been handed a 10-match ban or suspension alongside a hefty fine.

“Kerala Blasters head coach Mr. Ivan Vukomanovic, who was accused of the offence of abandonment and bringing the game into disrepute, and apparently instigated the team for discontinuing the encounter, has been penalised ‘with a 10-match ban/suspension from AIFF held tournaments irrespective of whichever team he is contracted with, along with a fine of Rs Five lakh (Rupees 5,00,000/-) under Article 9.1.2 (of the AIFF disciplinary code)’,” AIFF's statement further read.

"In 22 years of my career, I've never seen this"

While the entire Kerala Blasters outfit rued Chhetri’s goal from the free kick, Ivan signaled his player to stop participating in the game and walked out. The players then walked out with 20 minutes remaining, as the forfeiture resulted in Bengaluru FC being awarded the win by 1-0.

"I don't know what happened. I'm still trying to figure it out. In 22 years of my career, I've never seen this," Chhetri was quoted as saying by ESPN. "And I'm not saying it in a negative or positive way, but just a strange way. We are very happy to be on the happy side of it. We can't wait to go to Mumbai and play the champions."