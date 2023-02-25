East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Streaming: How To Watch Kolkata Derby In India

A lot will be at stake when a jubilant East Bengal hosts ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. Both the teams are at entirely different junctures but would want to sign off the Indian Super League season nine with a win. East Bengal managed to grab a surprising victory over ISL Shield Winners Mumbai City in the last match while Mohun Bagan defeated Kerala Blasters 2-1.

The Green and Maroons have already qualified for the ISL knockouts but for East Bengal, it could help in restoring some pride if they somehow grind out a victory in this prestigious encounter. The Red and Yellow brigade is languishing in 10th place in the ISL table and it has been a pretty ordinary season for them as they haven't really raised their levels throughout the season.

For Mohun Bagan too, they have encountered inconsistency throughout the campaign but have earned bragging rights with some brilliant football under the stewardship of Juan Ferrando. Both sets of supporters are expected to throng to the stadium in large numbers in an order to prove their loyalty to their beloved club.

Hold your breath, it’s D-Day 💪

When and Where will the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match be played?

The Indian Super League fixture between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch the live telecast of the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in India?

The Indian Super League fixture between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan can be watched live on Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch the live stream of the East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in India?

The Indian Super League fixture between East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan will be live-streamed on Disney Hostar from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.