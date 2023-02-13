Kerala Blasters And Bengaluru FC Fans Indulge In Ugly Brawl During ISL Match - WATCH

A group of Kerala Blasters supporters assaulted Bengaluru FC fans during an Indian Super League match between both teams as videos went viral on social media. Despite the match being hosted by Bengaluru FC, Blasters supporters seemed to be in great numbers as they indulged in a violent duel with their opponents at the Sri Kanteraava Stadium. The home team edged their southern rival by a solitary goal scored by Roy Krishna just after the half-hour mark.

Kerala Blasters supporters involved in ugly spat with Bengaluru FC fans during ISL match

Bengaluru managed to continue their excellent form as they extended their hot streak to six consecutive victories and has cemented their place in the fifth position in the ISL table. But the match got marred by an unfortunate incident as Kerala fans went violent and were involved in an ugly spat with their contemporaries. Designated as the southern derby in ISL, this fixture is known for its excitement and temperament as supporters are often seen engaged with each other in healthy bantering.

Bengaluru FC has issued a statement condemning this particular issue. “Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters have taken note of the incidents that took place in the stands shortly after the game on Saturday. Both clubs strongly condemn any acts of harassment, abuse or violence and are working closely to identify those involved at all stages of these incidents.

“The southern rivalry, while a great spectacle and celebration of what Indian football has managed to achieve so quickly, requires a concentrated effort from all stakeholders involved to maintain a healthy stadium environment. We will always strive to keep experiences at games safe and reiterate that abuse and violence have no place in football.”

Kerala Blasters have also echoed their southern rival as they have advised all to maintain a healthy environment at the stadium.

Bengaluru will now face ISL shield champions Mumbai City FC in their next match while Kerala Blasters will take on ATK Mohun Bagan.