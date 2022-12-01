'Economic Maguire': Watch How Man United Star Was Ruthlessly Mocked In Ghanaian Parliament

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was ruthlessly mocked by a member of the Ghanaian parliament on December 1 when he was being compared to the country's vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia. Isaac Adongo, who is a member of the opposition party, hilariously compared Maguire's poor form to Bawumia's mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.

'We have an economic Maguire': Ghana parliament member

While speaking on the floor of the parliament, Isaac Adongo began by stating, "If you are a fan of football, and I was happy to see the jubilation when Ghana won, but there was a player in the United Kingdom, in England, called Maguire who was playing for Manchester United. Harry Maguire, he's a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere. He was seen as the best defender in the world. Manchester United went and bought him."

Adongo then went on to ridicule Maguire by adding, "He became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents. Mr Speaker, when you see the opponents go to score, Maguire will score for them." As Adongo made his remarks, the rest of the members present in the Ghanaian parliament burst into laughter.

Maguire been discussed at the parliament in Ghana😭😂 pic.twitter.com/JXblFrce9I — Yimzy ➐🇧🇷 (@oyimzy) December 1, 2022

Adongo's remarks were far from done as he used the example of Maguire to mock the way Bawumia was handling the Ghanaian economy. He did so by labelling Bawumia as the 'economic Maguire'.

"Mr Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. We're clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms," added Adongo.

"The same economic Maguire was at Central University delivering lectures on how to restore the value of the Cedi (Ghana's currency). Mr Speaker why we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence? He became the rest of our own goals. Our economic Maguire is taking control of the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them," he concluded.

Maguire is currently representing the England national team, who have successfully qualified for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Three Lions will face Senegal on December 4 in the Round of 16 to determine who would progress to the quarter-finals.