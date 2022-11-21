Ecuador Hero Valencia Once Evaded Police Chase After Being Subbed Off With Injury: Watch

A video of Ecuador captain Enner Valencia is currently going viral on social media, where he can be seen being chased down by police inside the stadium, while he is being carried on a stretcher after an injury. Ecuador kicked off their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday night, with a 2-0 win over hosts Qatar at the Al Bayt Stadium. The country’s all-time top goal scorer Enner Valencia suffered a knee injury after scoring two goals in the match and was confined to the bench.

Meanwhile, Valencia who is well known for his time in the Premier League was once involved in a bizarre incident, which looked to be from a Hollywood movie. During a World Cup qualifier match against Chile in 2016, Valencia was chased by the police inside the stadium, despite being on a stretcher. He was reportedly involved in a child-maintenance case.

As reported by Daily Star, the lawyers failed to detain the now 33-year-old ahead of the fixture against Chile, and he was somehow selected in the playing squad. During the game, Valencia suffered an injury and was being carried out on a stretcher, before chaos ensued. In the viral video, the former Everton and West Ham forward can be seen being chased down by the police, who struggle to catch the cart that was carrying the footballer. Here’s a look at the viral footage:

I’ve just remembered the time Enner Valencia found out during an international game that he was gonna get arrested for failing to pay child support so he faked an injury and the police ran around the stadium trying to chase him on the stretcher. What a man pic.twitter.com/hCQGzzCHzX — Fake Carlton (@_CarltonCole9) October 12, 2018

Twin goals by Valencia leads Ecuador through to 2-0 win against Qatar

Meanwhile, Ecuador opened their 2022 World Cup campaign with a stellar win, courtesy of two goals by Valencia. He opened the scoresheet with a penalty goal in the 16th minute, before scoring again in the 31st minute. Having scored all three of Ecuador’s goals during his first World Cup appearance in 2014, Enner became the first goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Valencia is Ecuador’s all-time highest goal scorer in international football and now has 37 goals to his name in 75 games. Fans would now be hoping that the striker recovers from the knee injury in time for the team’s next World Cup match against Group A rivals the Netherlands on November 25. Ecuador will play its final group match against Senegal on November 29.

Ecuador squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez

Defenders: Robert Arboleda, Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupinan, Piero Hincapie, William Pacho, Diego Palacios, Jackson Porozo, Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Carlos Grueso, Jhegson Mendez, Ayrton Preciado, Jeremy Sarmiento

Forwards: Michael Estrada, Romario Ibarra, Angel Mena, Gonzalo Plata, Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Enner Valencia