Ed Sheeran Becomes Shirt Sponsor Of Third Tier Ipswich Town Leaving Fans 'Happier'

On Thursday, famous English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran confirmed that he will be the new shirt sponsor of his boyhood club Ipswich Town. Sheeran, who lives in Suffolk and is a supporter of the English League One club, has signed a one year deal to sponsor both the men's and the women's first team shirts for the 2021/22 season. Fans were elated to hear such a popular personality become the Ipswich Town shirt sponsor.

Ed Sheeran revealed the reasons for showcasing his support to the club and becoming its shirt sponsor. Sheeran told the club's website, "The Football Club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support. I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I'm looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again. With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself."

The logo printed on the shirts will include the symbols +, x and ÷, which are the titles of Ed Sheeran's first three albums. It will also include the minus and equal symbols above the word 'tour'. Meanwhile, Sheeran is not the first music star to sponsor their favourite football club as previously Jakes Bugg (Notts County) and Super Furry Animals (Cardiff City) have also done so.

Speaking of the partnership, the club's director of sales, Rosie Richardson said, "We are obviously thrilled that Ed has agreed to become our shirt sponsor next season. I have worked with Ed and his management team on various initiatives over the years and welcomed Ed and his guests to Portman Road for many games. He has shown his support for his hometown in lots of ways and this is another example of that. We look forward to seeing Ed - and every other supporter - back at Portman Road next season."

Ed Sheeran Ipswich Town connection

Ed Sheeran has a long-lasting connection with Ipswich Town since his record-breaking Divide Tour concluded in front of 160,000 people over four nights at Chantry Park, Ipswich, in August 2019. A special Ipswich Town shirt was also sold to mark the event. Moreover, last year the Shape of You star also made a significant donation to a children's ward of Ipswich hospital.

Ed Sheeran named Ipswich Town shirt sponsor: fans react

Wow what a deal. Edd you legend — The Fisherman (@MikeFisherman69) May 6, 2021

Great for Ipswich, if has some spare cash and wants to support his birthplace club I am sure all at Halifax would be grateful — Nick O'Reilly🏳️‍🌈 (@NickOReilly2) May 6, 2021

Not sure why people are complaining



If a mega rich celebrity started investing in their boyhood club how is this a bad thing?



More PR and Exposure for Ipswich as well — Maze (@CMaze26) May 6, 2021