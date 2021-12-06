Eden Hazard Back At Chelsea? Real Madrid Drop Asking Price To Mere £21 Million: Reports

Belgian star winger Eden Hazard could make a shocking return to Chelsea, having seen his dream £100 million move to Real Madrid fail to materialize.

The 30-year old has suffered various injuries since his move to the Spanish capital, due to which he has struggled for game time. Although the Blues are likely to be in the race to sign Hazard if he becomes available, it will not be easy for them, as the likes of Newcastle, Everton and West Ham are all reportedly interested as well.

Eden Hazard can leave Real Madrid for only £21 million

According to the Sunday Mirror, Eden Hazard can be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for just £21 million as Real Madrid are looking to reduce their losses. This transfer fee would be a significant discount to the £103.5 million the Spanish giants paid Chelsea in 2019.

Moreover, with Hazard himself having admitted that he would be open to a Premier League return in the future, it is likely to give the Blues more of an impetus to sign him. Before moving to the Spanish capital, the Belgian international had said in 2018, "When I finish here [Madrid] I’ll come back [to Chelsea]. I do my job here and then I come back." The 30-year old is likely to be welcomed back with open arms by the Chelsea fans, who adored him during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Was great meeting @ChelseaFC legend @hazardeden10 again. He still loves Chelsea & made a promise that he will come back. Just a shame it’s not now. His been so impressed by our academy boys & still follows us. #CFC #OnceABlueAlwaysABlue 💙 pic.twitter.com/88cj6K2N1H — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) December 13, 2019

Thomas Tuchel also seems to be a fan of Hazard, considering his comments from last season when Chelsea beat Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. Before the match, the German coach told reporters, "He is a top-quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world. So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well. He was a key player for this club now he plays for Real Madrid."

Hazard seems to be struggling again this season as he has made just one goal contribution in the 11 appearances he has made for Los Blancos in all competitions. In comparison, the Belgian international made a total of 352 appearances for the Blues when he contributed 202 goals (score+assists) in his seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge.