Eden Hazard Injury Update: Real Madrid Boss Zidane Comments On Belgian's Latest Situation

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard marked his return against Elche after a lengthy spell due to an injury on the sidelines. Fans were hopeful of his contribution ahead of some crucial fixtures, including against Atalanta in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. But reports on Monday suggesting that Hazard did not train with the squad began doing the rounds. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane has now provided a key update on the query - 'Is Eden Hazard playing tonight vs Atalanta?'

Is Eden Hazard playing tonight vs Atalanta? Eden Hazard injury update

Following the training session on Monday, Real Madrid released an official statement confirming another injury to Eden Hazard. The statement read, "Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

The defending LaLiga champions have not provided any time scale for his return, without any detailed assessment of his injury. But the reports in Spain suggest he shall miss out on the action at least for the next four weeks. Notably, the Belgian forward was introduced as a substitute in the final 15 minutes against Elche, his first footballing action since January.

Zinedine Zidane provides key Eden Hazard injury update

And Zidane is yet to understand the injury crisis with the former Chelsea superstar. In his seven-season stint with the Premier League heavyweights, Hazard missed out on just 198 days due to injury issues. Meanwhile, he has already sat out on the sidelines for 362 days ever since his move to the Spanish capital in 2018.

During the Champions League pre-match presser, Zidane was quizzed about his thoughts on the player's struggle ever since joining the defending LaLiga champions. The manager was quick to suggest that something has been working wrong with the Belgium international, citing the fact that he never sustained injuries on such a large scale earlier in his career.

However, he is hopeful that the support from the club will help the 30-year-old winger get over his injury soon. "We want to help him and hope he's back as soon as possible. They're things that I can't explain. I want to be positive and hope that it's not too much of a problem," he concluded.

Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream and Champions League live India details

Hazard's injury spells trouble for Los Blancos as they prepare for the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The second leg will be played at Alfredo di Stefano on Tuesday, March 16 (Wednesday according to IST). The Champions League live India broadcast will be available on the Sony Sports Network, while the Real Madrid vs Atalanta live stream will be provided on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP App.

