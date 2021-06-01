Eden Hazard Reacts To Zidane Quitting Real Madrid And What Next For The Belgian Star

Eden Hazard has revealed that he is ‘very disappointed’ by Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid and wishes he had ‘offered’ the former Los Blancos manager more on the pitch. Last week, France legend Zidane resigned from Real Madrid for the second time in his coaching career after the club failed to win a trophy during the 2020-21 season. Hazard, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for around £103.5 million has now claimed that he regrets not performing better under Zidane's reign.

Eden Hazard reacts to Zidane Real Madrid departure

While speaking at a press conference ahead of Belgium's Euro 2020 campaign, Hazard was asked about how he felt after Zidane's departure from Real Madrid last week. He responded by saying: "I am very disappointed with Zidane's departure. Individually I’ve not been able to give him what I have in me and that is disappointing, with all those injuries. That was difficult. But he knows I value him highly both in terms of player and coach." Hazard made just 21 LaLiga starts over two seasons since joining Madrid as his time at the Spanish club has been hampered by injuries.

Eden Hazard transfer rumours: Belgian winger has no plans of leaving Real Madrid

Hazard then thanked Zidane for two wonderful years but admitted that he has no intention of leaving Real Madrid anytime soon, "I still have three years of contract at Real Madrid. I like the club. I like the players. I will give everything next season for this club. I don't see myself leaving Real Madrid now," he said.

The Belgian then addressed his injury woes at Real Madrid but explained that he is now focused on his national team ahead of Euro 2020. "We all know the first two years have been bad because of the injuries. I know myself and I know if I'm fully fit, I can do great things for this club. First of all, I want to think about the Euros, then I'll give everything to this club next season. That's my club," he explained.

Belgium squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels.

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Thomas Meunier, Jason Denayer, Dedryck Boyata, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne.

Midfielders: Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Hans Vanaken.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Jeremy Doku, Leandro Trossard.

Belgium Euro 2020 fixtures: Group stage games

Belgium will kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign on June 12 against Russia. Roberto Martinez's side will then face Denmark on June 17 before their final group game against Finland on June 21.

