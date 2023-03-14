Eden Hazard Reflects On Decision To Retire From Belgium Duty; 'New Gen Deserves To Play'

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard revealed he had made up his mind to retire from international football after the European Championship. Hazard hung up his boots following Belgium's shocking group-stage exit in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Hazard's decision to retire shocked the entire football world.

It was just time to stop: Eden Hazard

Hazard hasn't had many chances to showcase his talent due to his persistent injury issues which have hampered his growth. The 32-year-old wasn't at his best in the World Cup and insisted he wanted to make space for the young crop of players on the national side.

“Meanwhile, new guys knocked on the door with the national team. Not playing at Real, then joining the Red Devils and playing football. I didn’t like that, especially because the new generation deserves to play.”

He went on to explain he took the decision much before the World Cup.

"I knew for some time that I would stop after the World Cup. The performance in Qatar was not decisive for my decision. Of course it is a pity how it turned out, but my decision was made in advance. It was just time to stop. I first started thinking about it after the European Championships. I had done my best to be fit in time after my ankle injury."

He added, "Unfortunately, I couldn't play in the quarter-final loss to Italy and that really made a mental difference. I also play football in Madrid with Toni Kroos He quit the German national team two years ago and he told me that when others have international commitments, he could take advantage of that time to enjoy with his family."

Hazard has 126 caps for his national team and he found the net on 33 occasions. The former Chelsea player joined Madrid in 2019 but has failed to live up to the expectations as he hasn't featured for the team often. Hazard also posted on Instagram confirming his decision. “A page turns today... Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”