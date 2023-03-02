Lionel Messi Buys 35 'Gold' IPhones For Argentina's World Cup Winning Staff & Players

It's been more than two months since Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022, however, the celebrations are still on. Lionel Messi, who captained his national side in the tournament and was also adjudged as the Golden Ball winner, has now decided to share further happiness with his team and sent another form of gold to his mates. As per a report, the 7-time Ballon D'or winner has bought 35 Gold iPhones for all the players and staff members.

According to a report in The Sun, the 24-carat devices, worth £175,000 (Approx Rs. 1.73 crores), will have the player’s names written on them, numbers and the Argentinian logo engraved on them. Messi had them delivered to his Parisian apartment on Saturday. As per the media outlet, Messi wanted to do something special for the team and hence contacted entrepreneur Ben Lyons.

The CEO iDesign Gold, Ben expressed, “Lionel is not only the Goat but he’s one of IDESIGN GOLD’s most loyal customers and got in touch with us a couple of months after the World Cup final. He said he wanted a special gift for all the players and staff to celebrate the amazing win but didn’t want the usual gift of watches. So, I suggested gold iPhones inscribed with their names and he loved the idea.”

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign

Argentina started their world cup campaign with a huge setback. The team finished second to Saudi Arabia. The loss came in as a wake up call as Argentina gave their everything to beat Mexico 2-0. It was Lionel Messi, who came in a savior that match, scoring late to give the lead. Following that Argentina eased past Poland 2-0, and with that topped the group. In the round of 16, Argentina met Australia, who put up a fight but could not get the better of the 2-time champions. The match ended with a 2-1 scoreline. In the quarterfinals they squared off against the Netherlands, the match went to the penalties where Emi Martinez held his nerve to push his side into the semis. In the semi-final, they met last time's finalists Croatia. Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 to reach the finals of the coveted trophy. In the final against France, Argentina took the early lead but courtesy of late strikes by Kylian Mbappe the match went into extra-time, where at the score of 3-3 the match went into penalties. From the 10-yards stage, it was again Emiliano Martinez, who made the match-winning saves to script history for his country.