Edinson Cavani Ban: Players, Pundits Support Man United Star Over Suspension, racism Row

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was over the moon after coming off the bench and scoring twice, including an injury-time winner against Southampton on November 29. However, the Uruguayan landed himself in trouble for an offensive 'racist' Instagram post he sent out to a friend after the game. Although Cavani later deleted the post, the FA decided that his message was discriminatory in nature and charged him with misconduct.

Cavani's ban will begin immediately, ruling him out of United's Premier League game with Aston Villa on New Year's Day. He is also set to miss the EFL Cup semi-final against Man City on 6 January and FA Cup third-round tie with Watford on 9 January. #mufc — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) December 31, 2020

Edinson Cavani ban and charges: Man United star apologises on social media

Cavani opted against contesting the charge, which carries a minimum three-match ban and a £100,000 fine. He already sat out the game against Aston Villa and will now miss the EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester City and the FA Cup clash against Watford as well. He will be available for selection when United travel to Burnley on January 12.

On Friday, Cavani took to social media and penned a heartfelt message to his fans after finding out about his punishment. The United star wrote, "I do not want to extend much in this uncomfortable moment. I accept the disciplinary sanction knowing that I am foreign to English language customs, but I do not share the point of view."

Cavani added, "I apologise if I offended someone with an expression of affection towards a friend, nothing further in my intention. Those who know me are aware that my effort always seeks the simplest joy and friendship!". The offensive, racist message which appeared on Edinson Cavani's Instagram story read, "Gracias negrito", along with a handshake emoji.

Cavani has received many messages of support from fellow professionals, including teammates, former teammates and other South American pundits. United star Marcos Rojo replied to Cavani's message and wrote, "You are a veteran. Those who know you definitely know the person you are".

Former Man United star and current PSG midfielder Ander Herrera wrote, "If they ban you for that. The world is going to s**t. Big hugs and stay strong Edi." Uruguayan pundit Rodrigo Romano commented, "I'm speechless. What they've done to you is horrible. Worthy of one of the most racist and xenophobic countries on the planet. Lots of love at this time."

Man United vs Aston Villa highlights: Red Devils go join-top with Liverpool on PL table

Despite the absence of Edinson Cavani, Man United were able to secure a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday night. The Red Devils took the lead through Anthony Marital before Bertrand Traore equalised for Villa in the second half. However, Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot after Paul Pogba was tripped in the box. The result meant that United moved into second place on the league table, level on points (33) with Liverpool after 16 games.

Image Credits - Man United Instagram