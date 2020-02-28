El Clasico 2020 Date, Real Madrid Vs Barcelona Time And Telecast In India

Real Madrid succumbed to a 0-1 loss against Levante in their last LaLiga encounter. Barcelona made the most of their rivals' loss by going top of the LaLiga standings with a two-point advantage. Real Madrid were condemned to another loss at home as they were upstaged by Manchester City earlier this week. Barcelona registered a 1-1 draw against Napoli in San Paolo and will back themselves to bag all three points against their arch-rivals this weekend. Find out the El Clasico 2020 date and how to watch El Clasico in India.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: LaLiga standings table and team rankings

How to watch El Clasico?

Real Madrid vs Barcelona telecast in India, El Clasico 2020 date

The match will be played on Sunday, March 1 (Monday, March 2, 1:30 AM according to IST). The match will be broadcast on the Facebook app and website, particularly the LaLiga FB page. There will be no television broadcast for the Indian sub-continent region.

El Clasico 2020 date: Lionel Messi's goals in the 'El Clasico'

Lionel Messi has scored some iconic #ElClasico goals over the years.



Here are his top 5 #Laliga finishes. pic.twitter.com/7Lr8HeTyK3 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 28, 2020

El Clasico 2020 date: Real Madrid under pressure to bag all three points on Sunday

Zinedine Zidane is under immense pressure to bag all three points on Sunday. Two back-to-back losses at home have made Real Madrid fans extremely agitated ahead of Sunday's El Clasico at the Bernabeu. Eden Hazard's injury has complicated things for Real Madrid as they aim to pull off a win against Barcelona. Will Real Madrid go top of the LaLiga table or will they succumb to a third successive loss at home? Find out when it is El Clasico time this weekend.

