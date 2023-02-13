Elon Musk Seriously Looking To Buy Manchester United After Glazers Up It For Sale: Report

Elon Musk could be interested in bidding for Manchester United as the billionaire reportedly wants to join the race in the takeover battle. Several potential investors have already lined up including the Emir of Qatar have expressed their interest in buying the club. Musk who is also one of the richest persons on earth is the latest entrant on this list.

Billionaire Elon Musk to buy Manchester United?

According to a Daily Mail report, Musk is 'closely monitoring' Manchester United's ownership situation. It has been said that Musk wants to see if there is an opportunity at Old Trafford that he should not miss. The deadline to bid for Manchester United is on Friday.

United owners announced last year that they are looking for investors who could be involved in a minority stake or an outright sale. Back in November, a Manchester United statement read," "Manchester United plc, one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company."

It has been mooted that the Glazers would be seeking an amount to the region of £6 billion but are unlikely to get that valuation as a potential £4.5 billion takeover could be on the cards. United's recent performance on the pitch has made them a more interesting proposition as the Red Devils defeated Leeds United to close their gap with table toppers Arsenal who has played two matches less in the Premier League.

Musk has an estimated net worth of £157 billion as he is the owner of the microblogging site Twitter, electric car manufacturer Tesla and SpaceX. He recently acquired Twitter and could be about to invest in one of the most popular sports entities in the world. Back in August 2022, Musk broke the social media as he tweeted that he is going to buy Manchester United. "Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome."

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

But he was quick to retract back from his statement that he was joking. 'No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams."

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

But he went on to reveal that his favourite team is Manchester United and he could be on the verge of making his dream come true. "Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid."