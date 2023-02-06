Manchester United's Casemiro Grabs Opponent's Neck During On-field Brawl: Watch

In a game that saw a brilliant team goal by Manchester United also witnessed an on-field brawl which ended in Casemiro getting a straight red card. The former Real Madrid player grabbed the neck of Crystal Palace's Will Hughes in the 70th-minute scuffle. Brazilian gets a three-match suspension following his conduct in the weekend.

A new angle of the brawl that led to Casemiro’s red card. 🎥



Erik Ten Hag's statement on the incident

Though the match came under the shadows of controversy, it was Manchester United who grabbed the three points. Having been reduced to 10 men following the fight, the Reds kept their composure to secure a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. After the match, Manchester United's boss Erik Ten Hag shared his thoughts on the incident.

"I see two teams fighting each other,' said the United manager. "I see two teams where several players crossed the line, and then one player is picked out and gets sent off. For me, that's not right."

"Casemiro is protecting our player and also protecting the player who wants to attack (Hughes). He is holding him back. He doesn't want to hurt the player," Ten Hag added.The Palace player takes a big risk by this foul that he (Antony) could get badly injured by pushing him across the line. Then everyone is reacting, Crystal Palace players and Man United players. Not only Casemiro," he said.

Ten Hag further quoted, "I thought it was a really high level match for the first 70 minutes until that incident took place. Then you see this team stands for each other. There is such a good spirit in the team and they don't accept when a player from us can be badly injured, that is the way Antony got treated. This team sticks together but, of course, you have to control your emotions. It is really difficult in such moments. You have to stand as a team, but you have to stay in control because we are role models," the United boss stated.