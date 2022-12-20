Argentina footballer Emiliano Martinez was one of the leading factors behind Argentina’s title win at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Sunday night. The 30-year-old goalkeeper shined for the Argentine team in the summit clash against France as he made sure the South American team win the penalty shootout by 4-2. Earlier in the night, Argentina vs France final concluded with a 3-3 draw after the extra time.

Meanwhile, Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper in the marquee football event. However, the star goalkeeper later found himself in the headlines for a gesture he performed with the Golden Glove, right after receiving the award.

Emiliano Martinez blames France for obscene gesture

Speaking to Argentinian media outlet La Red, Martinez revealed the reason behind his bizarre celebration. The 30-year-old said he performed the gesture as he was frustrated with the French fans booing him at the Lusail Stadium. "I did it because the French were booing me, pride doesn't go with me", Martinez said.

"I dedicate the title to my family. I come from a very humble place. I went to England very young. I want to dedicate it to them", he further added. It is pertinent to mention that Martinez previously made headlines during the Copa America 2021 after receiving the best goalkeeper award at the prestigious tournament.

Argentina defeat France by 4-2 in penalty shootout at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final

Argentina took the lead during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in the 23rd minute after Lionel Messi scored a penalty goal at the 88,000-seater Lusail Stadium. They doubled their lead in the 36th minute, courtesy of Angel Di Maria’s goal and went on to maintain the lead for 80 minutes in the match. Kylian Mbappe opened France’s score through a penalty in the 80th minute and scored another glorious goal within the next minute.

As the summit clash went into extra time, Messi completed his brace in the 108th minute, before Mbappe completed his hattrick in the 118th minute. While the game ended in a 3-3 draw, Argentina clinched a 4-2 victory in the shootout, courtesy of Martinez’s show. This was Argentina’s third overall World Cup title and their first title since 1986.