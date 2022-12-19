Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was once again the hero for his side as he saved a crucial goal in penalty shootouts to help the South American champions win the World Cup. After the game, Argentine players took part in a loud celebration in the dressing room, where Martinez can be seen poking fun at France forward Kylian Mbappe. Martinez was one of the Argentine players who was spotted consoling Mbappe after France lost the final.

However, in the dressing room, it was Martinez, who jokingly called on his teammates for a moment of silence for Mbappe before continuing with the celebrations. A video is now going viral on social media, where the Argentine goalkeeper can be seen poking fun at Mbappe and France's defeat. Earlier, Mbappe scored a hat-trick to help France level the score with Argentina but the 1998 World Cup champions eventually lost the game on penalties as they missed two back-to-back shots in shootouts.

Emiliano Martinez asking for a minute of silence for Kylian Mbappé in the middle of Argentina's dressing room celebrations.. 😐#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/k2phupBsT6 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 18, 2022

Martinez, Messi win awards

Martinez was awarded the Golden Glove at the World Cup for his outstanding performance throughout the competition. He was the hero for Argentina in the quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands, in which he saved two goals during penalty shootouts. Martinez was once again the hero in the final as he saved a shot from Aurelien Tchouameni in the shootouts. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who scored a brace in the final, was named the player of the tournament. He became the first in the history of the World Cup to win two Golden Ball awards.

Messi has now become the first player to have scored in 14 different World Cup games. Messi also became the first player to score in the group stage, Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of a single World Cup. Messi now has the most appearances (26) in FIFA World Cup history. He left behind Germany's Lothar Matthaus to make the record his own. Messi has surpassed Italian footballer Paolo Maldini to register the most minutes in FIFA World Cup history. He also became the first player with 20 direct goal contributions in World Cups since records began in 1966.

Image: Twitter