CAA Says Emiliano Sala Crash Investigation Could Take Rest Of 2020

The family of the famous soccer player Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash 14 months ago, has strongly condemned the UK aviation regulator for the amount of time taken to investigate the matter. According to the international media reports, the relatives of the Argentinian striker are also angry as they witness a lack of effort from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in prosecuting the sort of unlicensed flight that Sala was taking at the time of his death. Earlier, Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) reportedly concluded that neither the pilot nor the flight had an authorised license to carry passengers commercially.

The international reports claim that CAA is continuing to investigate if any aviation offences were committed. A review was conducted on March 16 in Bournemouth where CAA reportedly said that its investigation could take the rest of this year. Sala's family listened to the court proceedings from Argentina via Skype, and their lawyer, Matthew Reeve, reportedly said that it was “unacceptable” that the CAA was taking so long.

Reeve criticised the CAA

Reeve added that the AAIB had identified the illegality of the flight with “clarity and precision”. According to the reports, Reeve also criticised the CAA in prosecuting unlicensed pilots and operators over so-called “grey flights”. The AAIB highlighted that such flights were common in the world of sport, business and leisure.

Reeve reportedly said that the family’s priority was for there to be a full inquest as soon as possible. He added that they dearly and earnestly wish for the earliest possible hearing date. Sala, 28, was being jetted off from Nantes in France to his new club, Cardiff City, when the aircraft piloted by David Ibbotson, 59, from Lincolnshire, crashed into the Channel.

