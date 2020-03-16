The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chelsea To Fine Mason Mount After Star Left Self-isolation For Game Of Football: Reports

Football News

Chelsea are reportedly set to fine midfielder Mason Mount after he left self-isolation for a football match with West Ham star Declan Rice. Read on for more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chelsea

Chelsea starlet Mason Mount has reportedly angered the club after he failed to adhere to the club's self-isolation policy in regards to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. Mount's teammate at Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The Blues subsequently put all the players and staff in self-isolation. However, Mason Mount recently appeared to leave self-isolation after he was spotted playing with football with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Also Read | Chelsea's Mason Mount Shows Off OUTRAGEOUS Trick Shot Ahead Of Man Utd Clash: Watch

Mason Mount self-isolation exit to lead to serious consequences?

Chelsea fine Mason Mount for leaving self-isolation?

According to Mirror Sport, Mason Mount was recognised by a supporter, playing at the Trent Park Football Centre in Barnet on Sunday. It is now reported that Mason Mount could be in for some serious punishment by the club officials after he ignored the club's orders and left his house. Multiple reports further suggest that Mason Mount could be fined by the club for his actions as the hierarchy will look to 'remind him of his responsibilities'.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who is himself under self-isolation, is also reported to be unhappy with Mason Mount and is expected to have a word with the English international once the isolation period is over. 

Also Read | Billy Gilmour: Chelsea's Latest 18-year-old Sensation From Scotland In The Midfield

Meanwhile, West Ham United are not self-isolating their players and are expected to take no action in regards to Declan Rice playing with Mason Mount. 

West Ham manager David Moyes was the only Hammer to be put into self-isolation. Moyes came into contact with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who tested positive for COVID-19. According to British media publications, Moyes was in a seven-day self-isolation and showed no symptoms. 

Also Read | Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Club Issues Statement

Coronavirus in the UK

In the UK, the confirmed cases have reportedly crossed 1300 with a death toll of 35. With coronavirus spreading thick and fast, the Premier League suspended all action till April 3. With Europe as a whole reeling with the outbreak, it remains unknown if and when the Premier League would resume the current season.

Also Read | Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Mason Mount Ruled Out For England's Next 2 Games

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BMC
BMC CHIEF'S AWARENESS POST ON FB
RBI
RBI ANNOUNCES MEASURES TO COUNTER
Yes Bank
YES BANK: ED SUMMONS ANIL AMBANI
church
CHURCH REMAINS OPEN AMID COVID-19
Sara
SARA ALI KHAN IN VARANASI
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES