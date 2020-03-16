Chelsea To Fine Mason Mount After Star Left Self-isolation For Game Of Football: Reports

Chelsea starlet Mason Mount has reportedly angered the club after he failed to adhere to the club's self-isolation policy in regards to combat the Coronavirus outbreak. Mount's teammate at Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The Blues subsequently put all the players and staff in self-isolation. However, Mason Mount recently appeared to leave self-isolation after he was spotted playing with football with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Also Read | Chelsea's Mason Mount Shows Off OUTRAGEOUS Trick Shot Ahead Of Man Utd Clash: Watch

Mason Mount self-isolation exit to lead to serious consequences?

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea fury as Mason Mount leaves self-isolation for park kickabout with Declan Rice #coronavirus https://t.co/GuzkIMxi8q pic.twitter.com/ThYJ0yaWsA — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 15, 2020

Chelsea fine Mason Mount for leaving self-isolation?

According to Mirror Sport, Mason Mount was recognised by a supporter, playing at the Trent Park Football Centre in Barnet on Sunday. It is now reported that Mason Mount could be in for some serious punishment by the club officials after he ignored the club's orders and left his house. Multiple reports further suggest that Mason Mount could be fined by the club for his actions as the hierarchy will look to 'remind him of his responsibilities'.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who is himself under self-isolation, is also reported to be unhappy with Mason Mount and is expected to have a word with the English international once the isolation period is over.

Also Read | Billy Gilmour: Chelsea's Latest 18-year-old Sensation From Scotland In The Midfield

Meanwhile, West Ham United are not self-isolating their players and are expected to take no action in regards to Declan Rice playing with Mason Mount.

West Ham manager David Moyes was the only Hammer to be put into self-isolation. Moyes came into contact with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who tested positive for COVID-19. According to British media publications, Moyes was in a seven-day self-isolation and showed no symptoms.

Also Read | Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Club Issues Statement

Coronavirus in the UK

In the UK, the confirmed cases have reportedly crossed 1300 with a death toll of 35. With coronavirus spreading thick and fast, the Premier League suspended all action till April 3. With Europe as a whole reeling with the outbreak, it remains unknown if and when the Premier League would resume the current season.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England



Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020

Also Read | Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Mason Mount Ruled Out For England's Next 2 Games