Emir of Qatar furious with Kylian Mbappe situation at PSG, wants him out right now: Report

Kylian Mbappe's contractual situation remains a mystery as the Paris Saint-Germain forward hasn't committed his future with the club. The forward has remained locked in a transfer tussle with the French club as he insisted he will not sign a new contract with the club. Mbappe has been at the forefront of PSG's project but the club indicated he will be sold if he doesn't sign a new contract. Mbappe currently does have a one year extension clause but the French club would need his approval before exercising the option.

3 things you need to know

Kylian Mbappe remains one of the most lucrative prospects

Mbappe signed a contract extension in 2022

Mbappe hasn't managed to stamp his authority in the Champions League.

Emir of Qatar angry with Kylian Mbappe: Reports

There haven't been any official proposals for the French international as of now but as per several reports Real Madrid have been monitoring his situation. The Spanish club reportedly had a verbal agreement with the player but he went on to put pen to paper to a new deal at the French club.

Also Read: PSG sporting director who signed Kylian Mbappe says time for French star to leave Paris

However, PSG saw both Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi level the club on a free transfer and they cannot repeat the mistakes any more. Now as per a report, the elongated Mbappe saga has infuriated the Emir of Qatar. Incidentally, the Emir of Qatar has also been linked with a potential takeover of Manchester United.

recently PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also served an ultimatum to the player.

"If Kylian Mbappe wants to stay - we want him to stay - he needs to sign a new contract.

"We cannot let the best player in the world right now leave for free. That is impossible."

(Kylian Mbappe acknowledging the crowd / Image: AP)

Also Read: 'It is a team that divides: Kylian Mbappe drops massive bombshell on his own club

Will Kylian Mbappe level PSG this summer?

If Mbappe does leave PSG, it would need a record breaking transfer fee for any club to lure him outside of PSG. Former PSG sporting director Leonardo too took a subtle dig at the player. In an interview with L’Equipe he said, "PSG existed before Mbappé and it’ll exist after him. "With his behavior over the past two years, Mbappé shows that he is not yet a player capable of really guiding a team. He is a great player, not a leader. He is a great scorer, not a creative. It’s hard to build a team around him.” It remains to be seen how Mbappe's future unfolds in this summer transfer window.