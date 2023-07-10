PSG sporting director who signed Kylian Mbappe says time for French star to leave Paris

Quick links:
Kylian Mbappe's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain has not been on good terms. A few days ago, the youngster declared that he is not going to extend his PSG contract leaving the club hierarchy in a lurch. The French club has all the intention to let him leave for the right fee this summer as they don't want to lose their most prized asset for free. Mbappe does have a one-year extension clause in his contract.
Mbappe's imminent future is not under threat but the picture will get more clearer in the coming days. Real Madrid's admiration for Kylian Mbappe is not a hidden fact and the Spanish giants might raid the French club in a bid to acquire the right for the World Cup winner.
Now former PSG Sporting Director Leonardo claimed the 24-year-old now needs to leave the club. It was Leonardo who orchestrated the forward's move from Monaco when he joined the club permanently in 2018 having initially signed on a loan deal.
In an interview with L’Equipe, he said, “PSG existed before Mbappé and it’ll exist after him.
“With his behavior over the past two years, Mbappé shows that he is not yet a player capable of really guiding a team.
“He is a great player, not a leader. He is a great scorer, not a creative. It’s hard to build a team around him.”
“For the good of PSG, I think the time has come for Mbappé to leave, no matter the way.”
Mbappe has been handed the armband and will continue to lead the French club as things stand.
PSG parted ways with Christophe Galtier and appointed former FC Barcelona manager Luis Enrique recently. Enrique's plans for the next season are yet to be ascertained and should Mbappe leave, the Spaniard manager would need to bring in a replacement.