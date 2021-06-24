England Vs Germany Euro 2020 Round Of 16 Clash Brings Back 2010 World Cup Memories

The Euro 2020 Round of 16 draws have finally been decided after a dramatic and intense final day of the group stages. Group F, referred to as the 'Group of Death' by many, did not disappoint as until the dying seconds of the game fans were unaware as to who would progress to the knockout stages. The wait was particularly long for English fans who did not know which of the Group F teams would they be facing in the Round of 16.

During the 90 mins of action, Gareth Southgate's side were drawn against each of the Group F teams at some stage as the scores of the game went back and forth. The final Group F results meant that England is drawn against Germany for the Euro 2020 Round of 16, a repeat of the England vs Germany 2010 World Cup fixture.

England vs Germany head to head record

England vs Germany has become a popular fixture at major international tournaments as the two countries have faced each other eight times at the World Cup and the European Championships. Those eight games are the most England has faced any single opponent at the two tournaments. In terms of the England vs Germany head-to-head record, including friendlies, Germany (or West Germany) have a slight advantage, having won 15, lost 13 and drawn four games against the Three Lions.

England vs Germany 2010 World Cup: As it happened

The England vs Germany 2010 World Cup encounter was the most recent competitive game between the two sides. England suffered their worst defeat at the hands of Germany as they were thrashed 1-4. However, there was a significant moment of controversy as Frank Lampard's strike was not given as a goal despite replays clearly indicating the ball had hit the bar and had clearly gone in. Having said that, England were still extremely poor for most of the game and it seemed unlikely that much would have changed even had that goal stood. Hence, English fans will hope to get their revenge in this year's Round of 16 game against Germany.

How to watch the England vs Germany Euro 2020 Round of 16 game live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch the England vs Germany Euro 2020 Round of 16 game live in India can do so by tuning into Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The England vs Germany live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the Euro 2020 Round of 16 updates can be tracked on the Twitter handle of the tournament and the two teams.