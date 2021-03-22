England Vs Poland: Polish PM CALLS German PM To Make Sure Lewandowski Plays WC Qualifier

Poland superstar Robert Lewandowski is enjoying the best form of his life as he continues to score unabated across competitions this season. He remains a key member of the national team, but Poland were sweating over his availability during the international break, with a clash against England scheduled on April 1. The striker has now received the green light to play for Poland after prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke to German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Will Lewandowski play vs England?

The international break is around the corner with Poland set to play Hungary, Andorra and England in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. It appeared that Lewandowski might not be able to join the squad to play England, citing the coronavirus restrictions with the game scheduled in the UK.

As per the regulations in Germany, people arriving in the country from the UK are expected to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine citing the new variant of COVID-19. It would have been difficult for the striker to participate in the clash against England and then return to the Allianz Stadium immediately after to be with Bayern Munich.

England vs Poland: Lewandowski receives greenlight after talks between heads of states

It was thus thought that the Pole forward will not participate in the clash against England to avoid missing out on games for the Bavarians. But Poland prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki contacted German chancellor Angela Merkel to exempt Lewandowski from undergoing quarantine on his return from the UK.

The Sun reports that Merkel has exempted the 32-year-old Bayern Munich striker from undergoing quarantine, thus ensuring that he participates in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, including against the Three Lions. But England are also set to benefit with permission from the German administration.

England youngster Jude Bellingham can now join the national team squad citing the same loophole. Borussia Dortmund were hoping to ensure that the youngster stood back in Germany and further sharpen up his skills during the international break, although they will now have to let Bellingham leave.

England vs Poland World Cup qualifiers to be played on April 1

The qualifier round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup kickstarts this international break. Poland have been paired in Group I alongside England, Andorra, Albania, Hungary and San Marino. Poland will play Hungary, Andorra and England during this international break, which ends on April 1 with their game against the Three Lions.

Image courtesy: Lewandowski Instagram