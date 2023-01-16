England's Former Skipper And Football Legend Voted As 'most Overrated Athlete Of All Time'

Legendary English footballer David Beckham has been voted as the most overrated athlete of all time in a recent survey. As reported by Sport Bible, the former England captain was termed so in voting carried out by The Top Tens. Beckham’s illustrious professional football career spanned across 21 years, during which he played for many clubs around the world including Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain.

Beckham was one of the first big footballers who moved to the United States of America after joining the Major League Soccer (MLS) team LA Galaxy in 2007. During his playing career, he won a total of six Premier League titles, one Spanish La Liga title, one French Ligue 1 title, and one Champions League title. He is also one of the most capped players for England with 115 appearances and also served as the captain under different managers.

"Real Madrid’s worst period for years happened after he joined them"

The Inter Miami owner has now been termed as the most overrated athlete of all time in a vote conducted by The Top Tens. As per Sport Bible, shedding thoughts on Beckham, one of the voters said, “His goal/game ratio for England is appalling, Argentina was the only big team he scored against with a lucky penalty. Real Madrid’s worst period for years happened after he joined them”.

“They didn't qualify for the Champions League knockout stage whilst he was there. He only got a La Liga medal because Reyes scored a lot of goals whilst he didn't play. Then went to PSG because Leonardo must have been in love with him, even the French fans voiced their displeasure,” the voter added.

At the same time, another voter added, “Totally overrated. He was a fine player but come on, he never had any superstar runs like they said of him as he couldn't play like Pele or any dominant soccer superstar. Compare him to the soccer legends and living legends like Messi, Beckham doesn't stand a chance against anyone in legacy or greatness.”

It is pertinent to mention that Beckham scored a total of 127 goals and assisted 214 times in 718 club games. For the national team, Beckham scored only 17 times and assisted 42 goals. Meanwhile, the vote also included high-profile athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Basketball stars Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, Golfer Michelle Wie West and NFL star Eli Manning.