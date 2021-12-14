English Premier League Could Halt Due To Big Rise In COVID-19 Cases: Report

The football action in the English Premier League 2021-22 is under serious concern as the League announced 42 positive tests for the COVID-19 on Monday night. This was the most number of cases recorded in a single week and as reported by Daily Mail, at least five clubs have confirmed positive tests so far. The Manchester United vs Brentford match, scheduled to be held on Tuesday night was one of the first matches to be affected as the match was cancelled.

The League has now feared mass postponements or another potential shutdown as the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 added with the slow progress in vaccinating players has taken a toll over football. The majority of the players are yet to be vaccinated, while as per Sportsmail, only Wolves are mong the top-flight clubs to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s target of vaccinating all individuals over the age of 18 by the end of this month. However, the report also states, Leeds and Brentford are understood to have made good progress in terms of vaccinating players.

Premier League on Manchester United vs Brentford match

The vaccination data by the EPL is closely guarded, however, the last official information published on 19 October stated that almost 68% of the players playing in the league have been vaccinated. Earlier last week, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a coronavirus outbreak that saw them forcefully postponing two of their matches. Meanwhile, as per AP, following the postponement of the United vs Brentford clash on Tuesday, in an official statement, the Premier League said, “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Manchester United’s squad. First team operations at the club’s Carrington Training Complex were closed down today to help control the outbreak and minimize risk of further infection among players and staff. The league wishes a quick recovery to those players and staff with COVID-19.”

Norwich and Aston Villa also affected by COVID-19

The report by AP also adds that Norwich and Aston Villa have also reported COVID-19 cases at their clubs. Speaking further about the situation in the statement, the Premier League added, “The safety of everybody is a priority and the Premier League is taking all precautionary steps in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. We will continue to work closely with the government, local authorities, and supporter groups while being responsive to any future changes to national or local guidance.”

(With inputs from AP)

