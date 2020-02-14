Chelsea's Mason Mount Shows Off OUTRAGEOUS Trick Shot Ahead Of Man Utd Clash: Watch

Chelsea are currently fourth in the English Premier League. They will be eager to confirm their participation in next year's UEFA Champions League as soon as possible. Frank Lampard and Co. will go up against Manchester United next. Pressure will be on Chelsea to secure maximum points in front of home fans at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Mason Mount compared to Lampard, Tammy compared to Didier Drogba

Watch Mason Mount show-off his sharp-shooting skills in this epic video

Mason Mount has been one of the standout performers in Chelsea's young squad this season. Having starred for Frank Lampard's Derby County last season, Mason Mount has retained his spot in the starting 11 at parent club Chelsea since the start of the 2019-20 season.

As seen in the video above, Mason Mount definitely possesses some world-class shooting skills. He has already notched up five goals with the Blues this season. The arrival of Hakim Ziyech will put more pressure on the likes of Mount, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also due to make a comeback to the Chelsea squad in a few weeks and it will be interesting to see how the team shapes up ahead of the next season. Will Frank Lampard stick with his young English players or offer new foreign recruits an opportunity to shine next season?

Ajax bid farewell to Chelsea-bound Hakim Ziyech

Hey @ChelseaFC, you have to believe in his magic.



And great things will happen. 🔮



#𝚆𝚒𝚣𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙾𝚏𝙰𝙼𝚂 pic.twitter.com/XMYCtuYR2e — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 13, 2020

