Erik Ten Hag Hails Manchester United Midfielder: 'He Is An Inspiration'

Erik ten Hag has put his trust back in Bruno Fernandes after the Portuguese midfielder attracted severe criticism for his attitude during the 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool. Bruno was seen pushing an assistant referee but escaped punishment. The United captain has been backed by his manager on the eve of United's Europa League clash against Real Betis.

Erik ten Hag backs Bruno Fernandes after the Liverpool controversy

United suffered a shambolic defeat as Liverpool netted seven goals past a hapless David de Gea. Calls were made to remove Bruno from the leadership role but dismissing all the chatters Erik ten Hag insists Bruno has been one of the key players for the club. “He’s playing a brilliant season. He’s had a really important role in why we’re in the position where we are. He’s giving energy to the team, not only running a lot at the highest intensity, but the right way and right direction," he said.

“He’s coaching players, he’s an inspiration, but no one is perfect, everyone makes mistakes. We have to learn, he has to learn, he will because he’s intelligent, I’m happy to have Bruno Fernandes in the team and that he’s captain when Harry isn’t on the pitch.”

United forward Marcus Rashford who has had a stellar season so far also extended his support to his teammate.

“I love playing with Bruno. For a forward like me he’s a perfect player to play with. He’s been a good leader for us even when he’s not been captain, which is always a good sign. He’s helped other players become better leaders and the reality is we can’t be an organised with just one leader being captain."

“He’s done a lot in terms of bringing his leadership skills in, from the moment he arrived. Like the manager said, nobody is perfect, sometimes you want to win so bad you end up doing things a little out of character. As a team we have to support him because he’s a fantastic player,' he added.