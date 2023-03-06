Manchester United Set To Insert New Clause In David De Gea's Contract: Reports

Manchester United are contemplating including a clause in David de Gea's contract which will enable him to earn the maximum salary if he plays more than 505 games. The Spanish keeper reportedly earns £375,000 per week. But he is set to be offered a new contract with a much lower wage. De Gea's place in the team had seemed to be in danger following the arrival of Erik ten Hag. The manager is known for a particular approach and the Spaniard was expected to be an odd fit in his system But the 32-year-old has defied all the odds as he has been the preferred choice for the manager. He has already recorded 10 clean sheets in the Premier League and has bailed the Red Devils on numerous occasions.

Manchester United set to insert new clause in De Gea's contract

David de Gea's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season but talks for a new deal have already taken place and given his superior form he is set to be rewarded with a bumper contract. De Gea is the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world currently but if he does sign on the dotted line he will be getting a hefty pay cut.

The club has been working on reducing the wage bill and the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo worked in their favour as they managed a save a large chunk of money. De Gea could be offered a new £250,000-a-week contract to extend his stay for two more years reportedly. But he will only be eligible for the entire salary if he goes on to play at least half of the entitled matches.

United's performance against Liverpool is not expected to affect the club's decision. The player issued a statement following the embarrassing loss as he revealed there is a lot to play for in near future. "I know these messages don’t sit well on such a day.

This was a disastrous moment for us and these results shouldn’t happen, especially with the journey we are all on. We have a duty to this club, a responsibility to represent the badge but we have many opportunities to look ahead, many games coming fast and we have to focus on these," he said.