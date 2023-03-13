Erik Ten Hag Likely To Be Punished By FA Along With A 'Big Fine' After Post-match Comments

Following Manchester United's stalemate against Southampton on Sunday, Erik ten Hag has expressed his discontent over a decision by referee. Ten Hag feels the match was influenced after the 34th minute red card shown to Casemiro. It was Casemiro's second red in the last three Premier League games.

Playing at home Manchester United were set to take the momentum forward that they gained during the midweek game against Real Betis in the Europa League. However, after the 34th minute, The Red Devils became a man down courtesy of a sliding tackle by Casemiro on Carlos Alcaraz. Referee Anthony Taylor first showed a yellow to the defensive midfielder but after reviewing the challenge on the VAR screen he took out the red card from his pocket to give Casemiro marching orders. Following the red cards instance, both teams played a high-octane game of football and it was a close encounter where on occasions both were an inch away from getting the lead. However, 0-0 turned out to be the ultimate scoreline.

Erik ten Hag's statement post-match

In the post-match comment section, United boss Erik ten Hag expressed his dissatisfaction with the referee's decision to send off Casemiro and said those who know football know "who was acting" on the field.

"Casemiro played over 500 games in Europe and never once got a red card," said Ten Hag. "Now he has two in the Premier League. His absence is not the issue, we will deal with that. This game was influenced by the referee.

"Everyone who knows something about football, you know, and of course, when you freeze it, it looks bad. But everyone who knows something about football, who was acting on top football, they know what is bad, what isn't bad, and what is fair. And I tell you: Casemiro is a really fair player, tough but fair.

With this criticism, Erik ten Hag may have risked getting fined or more receive severe punishment by the FA.

With this result, Manchester United will again look forward to Thursday night. This week they will travel to Spain for the second leg of the Europa Tie against Real Betis. United are currently leading the tie 4-1.