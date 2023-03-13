'It's Very Debatable,' Erik Ten Hag Slams Referee After Casemiro Red Card

Erik ten Hag raised questions over the quality of the Premier League referees after Casemiro was shown a red card against Southampton. The Brazilian received his second straight red card and as per the rules, he will now serve a four-match ban. United played a stalemate as they shared a point with Southampton at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag blasted the referee after Casemiro red card

At the stroke of the 32nd minute, Casemiro tackled Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz and referee Anthony Taylor showed him a yellow card. But VAR insisted Taylor have a look at the pitchside monitor and after reviewing the footage, the referee gave the marching order to the Brazilian midfielder. The incident sparked massive outrage as Casemiro's foot appeared to have slipped the ball before hitting Alcaraz's leg. Ten Hag sounded pretty furious as he was asked about the incident.

"What I think is the inconsistency, players don't know anymore what is the policy.''

"We see it with Premier League yesterday: Leicester-Chelsea, the VAR is not coming on the line. Today, it's coming on the line. And then its two penalty situations, but they don't come on the line. Especially the first one, it was clear and obvious handball so what is the policy?"

The manager went on to backing his player as he explained the defensive midfielder is known for his challenges but he is always fair.

"There's another one: inconsistent. The referee is coming in the start of the season with a policy, we are Premier League, it's coming strong here, we want intensity.

"Casemiro is across European games, over 500 games he never had a red card. Now he has two. Think about that. He plays tough but he plays fair. And also in this, he's playing fair, same as against Crystal Palace, so it's very debatable.

"Everyone who knows something about football, you know, and of course, when you freeze it, it looks bad. But everyone who knows something about football, who was acting on top football, they know what is bad, what isn't bad and what is fair. And I tell you: Casemiro is a really fair player. Tough, but fair."