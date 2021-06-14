Eriksen Joking Around And In Good Spirit: Agent Provides Positive Update On Danish Star

Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots has provided football fans with a health update on the Denmark superstar assuring that the 29-year-old midfielder is in “good spirits" after suffering from a cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 clash against Finland last Saturday. He added how the Danish player became anxious after finding out the cause for being hospitalised in Copenhagen.

On Sunday, Denmark football team doctor, Morten Boesen, had organised a press conference and provided updates on Eriksen's health to fans, confirming that the Inter Milan midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest. Morten Boesen established that following the cardiac arrest, Eriksen "was gone" and that they were able to bring him back through a combination of CPR and an electric shock from a defibrillator.

He went on to claim how the quick reaction by the medical team and treatment given to Eriksen on the pitch played an important role and was decisive for the player's survival. Speaking during the press conference, the Denmark football team doctor was also quoted saying, "How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation], so that’s quite fast. The time from when it happens until he receives help is the most important factor. And that was a short period of time."

Christian Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots spoke with Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday and was revealed that he had a talk with the 29-year-old midfielder on Sunday. The player's agent added that Eriksen was in good spirits, joking, and that he "found him well". He went on to share that Eriksen felt happy after reading some of the messages that arrived from all over the world and how all the love around him had lifted the player's spirits.

Martin Schoots added that Eriksen was especially touched by messages from people from Inter, not only from his teammates but also the fans, and claimed that the player's wife and parents are with him and that he must now "simply rest". Schoots revealed that the 29-year-old will remain in the hospital for further observation until Tuesday and will be supporting his teammates for the clash against Belgium.

The Denmark Football Federation has added that Eriksen will remain hospitalised and will undergo further tests to determine his condition and get an explanation as to why it happened. A DFB spokesperson also commented on Eriksen’s condition describing it as “stable and good".