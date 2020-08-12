Erling Haaland Finally Gets Verified On Twitter After Complaining With Serious Picture

Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland took the footballing world by storm with his thumping performances day in and day out for RB Salzburg, which subsequently resulted in his move to German giants Borussia Dortmund in January this year. Despite having achieved immense success individually at 20, the Haaland Twitter handle was not verified on Twitter, a complaint that has now been taken care of.

Erling Haaland complains about unverified Twitter handle

When I see im still not verified 😤 pic.twitter.com/XKiNEzeTLp — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 11, 2020

Haaland tweeted an angry picture of himself in a Dortmund shirt with a bottle in hand this week. The Norwegian international donned an angry look while facing the camera. The picture is accompanied by a caption that implies his anger at not having a verified Twitter handle yet. The caption read: "When I see I'm still not verified", venting out his frustration on the same.

Haaland Twitter handle finally verified

Haaland's fans had been complaining regarding the lack of verification on the Haaland Twitter handle since his rise on the European scene but to no avail. This time around, however, Twitter took the request seriously and the striker's account was duly verified. Haaland took note of the activity and duly appreciated it.

The 20-year-old retweeted another tweet from a fan handle in which the striker is seen jumping with excitement during a Dortmund training session. Meanwhile, the striker is with the rest of the Dortmund squad in Switzerland, having returned from a short break since the conclusion of the Bundesliga campaign. The team has set up camp in Switzerland for the past couple of days before a return to Germany to prepare for next season.

Erling Haaland scores second-most number of goals in Europe

Haaland emerged as the surprise entrant to clinch the second spot in the list of top scorers across all competitions this season. He netted 44 times, including his incredible numbers for RB Salzburg in the first half of the season. He scored 10 goals in the Champions League, a number that is significant given his age. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski still leads the way with 53 goals and could still add to that tally with the Bavarians very much alive in the Champions League.

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland Twitter