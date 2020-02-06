Union Budget
Union Budget
Erling Haaland Gulps Mysterious Drink On Dortmund Bench, Gives Disgusted Expression: Watch

Football News

Borussia Dortmund starlet Erling Haaland was given a mysterious drink while sitting on the bench. Haaland gives a disgusted expression in a hilarious video.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Erling Haaland

Since bursting onto the European football scene with RB Salzburg, Erling Haaland has been a standout performer across the Austrian and German leagues. Dortmund secured a bargain deal to bring in Erling Haaland in January from Salzburg. The Danish forward has hit the ground running. He has already scored seven goals for Dortmund since joining on December 18, 2019.

Arguably, Erling Haaland is the next big thing in European football

Erling Haaland's epic reaction to mysterious drink will have you in splits

The Borussia Dortmund starlet was recently caught on camera in a hilarious situation. Erling Haaland, while sitting on the Dortmund bench, was given a mysterious drink. He immediately reacted by making a disgusting face. Fans were speculating as to what could have been in Erling Haaland's drink on Twitter. Vodka, tequila shots and pickle juice were some of the options being speculated by Dortmund fans. What do you think was mixed in Erling Haaland's mysterious drink? Maybe the serum that gets him to score those amazing goals, we reckon.

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland setting Bundesliga on fire

Published:
