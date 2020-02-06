Erling Haaland Gulps Mysterious Drink On Dortmund Bench, Gives Disgusted Expression: Watch

Since bursting onto the European football scene with RB Salzburg, Erling Haaland has been a standout performer across the Austrian and German leagues. Dortmund secured a bargain deal to bring in Erling Haaland in January from Salzburg. The Danish forward has hit the ground running. He has already scored seven goals for Dortmund since joining on December 18, 2019.

Arguably, Erling Haaland is the next big thing in European football

Erling Haaland is a cheat code.



⏰ 135 minutes played

🥅 8 shots on target

⚽ 7 goals scored



The kid is a joke. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/aypp8uAbRT — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) February 1, 2020

Erling Haaland's epic reaction to mysterious drink will have you in splits

Whatever disgusting ingredient he's got in that drink... It's working! 😅 pic.twitter.com/1j6A4N5LZq — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 5, 2020

The Borussia Dortmund starlet was recently caught on camera in a hilarious situation. Erling Haaland, while sitting on the Dortmund bench, was given a mysterious drink. He immediately reacted by making a disgusting face. Fans were speculating as to what could have been in Erling Haaland's drink on Twitter. Vodka, tequila shots and pickle juice were some of the options being speculated by Dortmund fans. What do you think was mixed in Erling Haaland's mysterious drink? Maybe the serum that gets him to score those amazing goals, we reckon.

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland setting Bundesliga on fire

✅ First teenager to score 25 Bundesliga goals

✅ First player to score 7⃣ Bundesliga goals in his first 3⃣ matches



Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland are making history at Borussia Dortmund!



Match report ➡ https://t.co/jZ8mWI63es pic.twitter.com/rYZXwqjOJh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 1, 2020

