Erling Haaland scores a stunning 'bicycle kick' to help Manchester City secure win - WATCH

Erling Haaland powered Manchester City to a 4-1 win over Southampton on Saturday. The Norwegian contributed a brace for his team and one of the two goals became a major talking point. Haaland scored a fabulous goal bicycle kick goal in the match to further City's lead in the match.

Ever since he arrived at the English Premier League scene, Erling Haaland has taken the footballing world by storm. He is the leading goalscorer in the EPL this season and is only adding more to his tally. On Saturday, he scored goal number 29 and 30 for Manchester City in Premier League.

Watch the jaw-dropping Goal of Erling Haaland

While Halland has made the world a testament to his finishing ability, this weekend he brought out his acrobatic skills on display. During the 68th minute of the game, Jack Grealish picked up Halland inside the box, the ball came wavered at him but the 22-year-old had the improvisation skills to place the ball inside the net. He timed his jump to perfection and took the lead on the day to 3-0.

Ahead of the goal, Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City. It was the 100th assist of Kevin De Bruyne in the EPL. The goal came in the 45th minute.

With these couple of goals, Erling Haaland has reached the 30-goal figure in EPL. This is his first season in the eminent league and he took 27 appearances to enter the 30-figure mark. With 9 matchdays still left, Halland could add another 10 or more to his tally and end up scoring more than 40 goals this season in EPL. However, Manchester City are currently second on the league table are 5 points behind the leaders Arsenal. Though, City have won the previous two PL titles, but in the bid to chase the historic hat trick the Pep Guardiola side has slumped. But not too much as they are still within touching distance of the summit position and in the twilight of the season could crush Arsenal fans' hearts.