Cristiano Ronaldo continues his prolific goal-scoring form for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The 5-time Ballon D'or winner contributed two goals in Al-Nassr's 5-goal rout over Al Adalah on Tuesday. With the brace, Ronaldo has reached the 11-goal mark for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League.

After a successful international window, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to club duty and continued from where he left off. The striker opened the scoring for Al-Nassr with a penalty kick and scored another later on in the 66th minute to end yet another matchday as the headline maker. Ronaldo, gave his side the lead by converting a spot kick in the 44th minute and then with a thunderous left-footed strike got the ball past goalkeeper Milan Mijatovic in a fraction of a second. Talisca and Ayman Yahya were the other two players on the scoresheet alongside Ronaldo. The two goals each by CR7 and Talisca and one in the end by Yahya gave Al-Nassr 5-0 win over Al Adalah.

Al Nassr vs Al Adalah: Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals - WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two more goals for Al Nassr today 🤩

Unstoppable force!





These were Cristiano Ronaldo's 833rd and 834th goals of his career. This is the third consecutive brace by CR7. The other two came against Luxembourg and Liechtenstein during the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Reaction after Cristiano Ronaldo's Goals

38 year old Cristiano Ronaldo leads the scoring charts of the 2023 calendar year. 🤯🐐

Before criticizing Cristiano Ronaldo, just remember he's the:



◾️ Top scorer in football history. ✅

◾️ Top scorer in international football history. ✅

◾️ Top scorer in UEFA Euro history. ✅

◾️ Top scorer in Champions League history. ✅

◾️ Top scorer Real Madrid's history. ✅

◾️ Top scorer Real Madrid's history. ✅

Cristiano Ronaldo has more career goals than R9 and Henry combined

BEAST 😭😭😭





If you exclude Cristiano Ronaldo's goals with his right foot, he would still have 307 career goals. 🤯

Cristiano Ronaldo at 38 is unstoppable in front of the goal. What do you think how many he will add this season?