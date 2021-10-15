Erling Haaland Stacks Up 3 Footballs; You Won't Believe What He Does Next | Watch

Erling Haaland is undoubtedly one of the most talented strikers in world football currently with a lot of top teams chasing for his signature. The Borussia Dortmund star is currently leading the goal scoring chart in Bundesliga and will look to add more goals once the season returns back after the international break.

Haaland is currently leading the scoring chart with seven goals and has three assists to his name. The 20-year-old striker has been absolutely phenomenal ever since his arrival and with age by his side, he is only going to get better.

Erling Haaland's three-ball training skill goes viral

The Bundesliga English Twitter handle on Thursday posted a video in which Erling Haaland showed his fans his goal-scoring skills. The video has so far garnered over 8.9 million views since the time it was uploaded. Haaland can be seen placing three balls on top of each other and then successfully hit a target placed in the top corner of the goal with every single one of them. Take a look at Haaland's incredible skills.

Haaland missed Borussia Dortmund's last three matches due to injury due to which he was unable to represent his country for their most recent 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Borussia Dortmund will host Mainz in the Bundesliga match on the weekend before facing Ajax in the tricky Champions League game away.

Erling Haaland could get a huge hike from Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has been a valuable asset for Borussia Dortmund and that is why the club is ready to give a hike to the player and stop him from signing for another club. Haaland's current contract runs out in 2024, but the player has a €75 million release clause that many clubs will be willing to invoke next summer, and for the same BVB are open to increasing the player's release clause fee. According to SportBild, Dortmund is set to give him a contract renewal for €15 million, a significant increase over his existing €8 million contract in an attempt to keep him at the club.

Haaland has been a revelation for Dortmund since his arrival from Salzburg in January 2020. In his first season, he scored 41 goals in as many games for the German side, helping them win the DFB Pokal title. For his outstanding achievements, the Norwegian was also named Bundesliga Player of the Season and UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season.