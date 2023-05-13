Erling Haaland To Manchester United For £4m? Solskjaer Reveals Man Utd's Huge Blunder

Erling Haaland took little time to acclimatize to the English conditions on his arrival in England at the start of the season. Manchester City reportedly splurged £51m to get his service from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Since his introduction to the Premier League, the 22-year-old has been a revelation in his very first season.

But the situation could have been very different. Instead of signing for the blue part of Manchester, he could have easily donned the Red Devils' jersey. As revealed by former Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Red Devils had the chance to bring in the Norwegian striker for as little as £4 million. But the club let go of the opportunity, which has now proven to be a big setback for them.

Former Manchester United manager made startling claims regarding Erling Haaland's transfer to Manchester United

In an exclusive interview with the Athletic, the former Molde manager opened up. "I got in contact with United because we had this talented striker who they should have had.

"But they didn't listen, unfortunately. Four million, I asked for. But they never signed him. Four million! Don't ask [where he is now]. He's too good ..."

Erling Haaland also broke the record for scoring the highest number of goals in a Premier League season. He had already surpassed Liverpool F.C.'s Mohamed Salah’s 32-goal record in a 38-game season and by netting his 35th goal in the top tier; he also broke the record held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole.

United’s current takeover saga has witnessed several turns, as Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe have reportedly emerged as the candidates. The former United manager insisted the current owners, the Glazer family, need to vacant the position for the betterment of the club.

"It needs to be done.

"Old Trafford is neglected. The training ground has been neglected. We need to catch up with the other teams."