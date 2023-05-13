Ligue 1: Is Lionel Messi Playing Tonight For PSG Against Ajaccio? Here's Official Update

PSG is scheduled to host Ajaccio in their next Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes. The French side is at the top of the table but is just one point adrift of second-placed Lens who have played a match more. A win in this game can further establish their authority in the French top tier.

Lionel Messi returned to training this Monday since he was suspended by the club for traveling to Saudi Arabia, which later emerged to be an unauthorized trip. On the back of a 3-1 defeat to Lorient in the top tier, Messi was supposed to join the training after the day of the loss, but he traveled to Saudi Arabia and it attracted much ire of the club.

Lionel Messi to start for PSG against Ajaccio

He later published a video statement apologizing to the club and his teammates for his wrongdoings. Messi's statement read, “Hello. Well, I wanted to make this video after everything that's going on. First of all, I apologise again to my team-mates at the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have the day off after the game as we had done before. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia, which I had previously cancelled and I couldn't go. Once again, I apologise for what I did. So here I am, waiting to see what the club wants to do, nothing more. A hug."

Recently, PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed the player will return to action in the next match and will start against Ajaccio.

“I spoke with him on Tuesday to see what his mindset was and I found him very determined to play... He will start tomorrow.

“He’s very eager to win that title.

“With him in the team we’ll have to adjust compared to what we did against Troyes. Leo is Leo. I’m not going to go into statistics but when he’s with us we have to strike a different balance.”

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. predicted lineup: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe.