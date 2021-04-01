Erling Haaland Transfer To Cost Manchester City Whopping £300 MILLION; Here Is How

Premier League leaders Manchester City are keen on signing Borussia Dortmund Erling Haaland next summer. The club have identified Haaland as the perfect replacement, instead of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi for departing striker Sergio Aguero. But Man City’s pursuit for the Norwegian international will come at a hefty cost, with the total package estimated at a mammoth £300 million including his wages.

Manchester City transfer news: Erling Haaland transfer preferred over Messi's move

An early report by journalist Pol Ballus suggested that Lionel Messi’s transfer to Man City will not materialise now. The club hierarchy believe that Messi's style of play will not go along well with the current bunch of players at Etihad, hence the fading interest in signing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner next summer. Notably, the 33-year-old Argentina international could have joined on a free transfer with his contract set to expire in June this year. The current Premier League leaders have instead shifted their focus on securing the transfer of Erling Haaland to Man City next summer.

Haaland to Man City move to cost £300 million

Borussia Dortmund have increased the Haaland value to £150 million following his exponential rise over the past couple of seasons. Notably, the Premier League heavyweights possess the financial muscle to pay the hefty amount. But the player’s wage demands are also among the main factors.

Haaland wants to become the highest-earning player in the history of the Premier League, according to a report by The Sun. The 20-year-old will demand £600,000 a week in wages, which rounds up to £156 million over a five-year period. Thus the entire operation to seal the Erling Haaland transfer including his wages would cost at least £300 million.

Manchester City transfer news: Harry Kane might move to Etihad

The report also claims that Man City have identified other alternatives if the Haaland transfer fails to materialise next summer. Pep Guardiola might agree to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane if the Norwegian does not arrive at Etihad. Meanwhile, Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is the third player in the list of preferences.

Notably, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the only other club with enough financial reserves to sign Haaland. But the interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona cannot be ruled out completely as the two Spanish giants look to reinforce their attacking options.

Indeed, the Norwegian international's exceptional goalscoring numbers are enough to attract suitors from across Europe to determine the Haaland next club. He has already scored 21 times in the Bundesliga while also impressing the prospective clubs with his impeccable performances in the Champions League.

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland Instagram