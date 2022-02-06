Erling Haaland Vs Kylian Mbappe: Dortmund Star Claims PSG Star Is Better Than His Teammate

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) Kylian Mbappe are undoubtedly the two rising stars of world football and only very few players have got the opportunity to play alongside them both.

Dortmund's Thomas Meunier, who played alongside Mbappe at PSG earlier, believes that the Frenchman is better than the Norwegian when it comes to technical abilities.

Haaland vs Mbappe: Dortmund star gives his take

While speaking to L'Equipe, Thomas Meunier said, "They don't have the same style. They are great athletes, [they are] complete, not just footballers, so they have common characteristics: explosiveness, speed, jumping ability, endurance, they can use both feet...But, technically, I find that Mbappe is ahead. Haaland, physically, is a true No.9. You can't call him No.7 or No.11, he's a pure goalscorer. Both of them are really good, but Kylian has that extra characteristic. When we think of Ronaldo the Brazilian, or of Thierry Henry, he has that instinct of great players that could make him a football legend."

The Belgian international was all praises for the Frenchman as he went on to state that Mbappe is the sole reason for PSG's dominance at the moment. "For Kylian, it's more intrinsic. We see it this year at PSG. If you take away Mbappe, [PSG] wouldn't be where they are now. Kylian saves PSG, he makes the difference. Erling has a team that works hard for him, with great pleasure, and he repays it with hard work."

Haaland vs Mbappe stats

Erling Haaland has had a staggering campaign for Borussia Dortmund so far as he has scored 16 goals and provided five assists in just 14 Bundesliga games. Moreover, he has also contributed with three goals in three UEFA Champions League matches. On the other hand, while Kylian Mbappe has not scored as many goals as Haaland, he has played more of the role of a team player.

The Frenchman has found the back of the net on 10 occasions in 20 Ligue 1 appearances but has contributed with nine assists as well. The 23-year old has delivered a similar return in the UCL as well as he has scored four goals in six matches.

