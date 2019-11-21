The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Erling Haaland's Father Spotted At Carrington

Football News

Manchester United transfer rumours: Erling Haaland's father was reportedly spotted at United's training ground. This has intensified rumours of his transfer.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manchester United transfer rumours

Erling Haaland’s father has been spotted at Manchester United’s training ground amid the club's interest in the Red Bull Salzburg striker, a report in England stated.

Also Read | Manchester United: Norway Connection Between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Erling Haaland?

 

Manchester United transfer rumours: Erling Haaland attracting interest

Erling Haaland has been in fine form this season with his club Red Bull Salzburg. He has scored 15 times and has made four assists in 12 games in the Austrian Bundesliga so far this season. The teenager has also netted seven times in four Champions League games, including a goal against Liverpool and Napoli. The striker has scored five hat-tricks this season. 

Also Read | Erling Haaland - The Goal Machine - Has An Intriguing Champions League Secret

Unsurprisingly, he has garnered interest from all around Europe with the likes of Juventus, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United watching the youngster. Just last month, Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland reportedly admitted his son's interest of playing in the Premier League.

Also Read | Erling Haaland's Father Confirms Striker's Premier League Ambitions

Manchester United transfer rumours: United leading the way

Reports in the UK now suggest that Alfe Inge Haaland was seen at the Carrington training ground. The report also state that he wouldn’t stand in his son’s way of a move to Old Trafford. Manchester United are also reportedly ‘far ahead’ in the race to sign Erling Haaland after United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave the green light to pursue the hitman. United would be open to reaching an agreement in the January transfer window before loaning Haaland back to Red Bull Salzburg.

It is believed that Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola could prove to be a sticking point given his difficult relationship with the 20-time English champions.

Also Read | Erling Haaland Priced At €100m For January 2020 Transfer: Report

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG