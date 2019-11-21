Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Erling Haaland's Father Spotted At Carrington

Erling Haaland’s father has been spotted at Manchester United’s training ground amid the club's interest in the Red Bull Salzburg striker, a report in England stated.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends his most trusted scout Simon Wells to watch and monitor Erling Haaland as Manchester United ramp up their interest. [the athletic] #MUFC — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) November 15, 2019

Manchester United transfer rumours: Erling Haaland attracting interest

Erling Haaland has been in fine form this season with his club Red Bull Salzburg. He has scored 15 times and has made four assists in 12 games in the Austrian Bundesliga so far this season. The teenager has also netted seven times in four Champions League games, including a goal against Liverpool and Napoli. The striker has scored five hat-tricks this season.

Unsurprisingly, he has garnered interest from all around Europe with the likes of Juventus, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United watching the youngster. Just last month, Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland reportedly admitted his son's interest of playing in the Premier League.

Manchester United transfer rumours: United leading the way

Reports in the UK now suggest that Alfe Inge Haaland was seen at the Carrington training ground. The report also state that he wouldn’t stand in his son’s way of a move to Old Trafford. Manchester United are also reportedly ‘far ahead’ in the race to sign Erling Haaland after United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave the green light to pursue the hitman. United would be open to reaching an agreement in the January transfer window before loaning Haaland back to Red Bull Salzburg.

It is believed that Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola could prove to be a sticking point given his difficult relationship with the 20-time English champions.

