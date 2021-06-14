Euro 2020: England's Jude Bellingham Becomes Youngest Player In History To Play Tournament

England had a fantastic start to the UEFA Euro 20202 as they emerged victorious in their Group D fixture against Croatia. This game was special for Jude Bellingham as he became the youngest player at the age of 17 years and 349 days to play at the Euros. Bellingham's inclusion in the England squad does not come as a surprise as the youngster has been impressive all season for Dortmund. His playing style and work ethic have been applauded by many, which makes Jude Bellingham one of the players to watch out for in Euro 2020.

☑️ Youngest man to appear at a @UEFA EURO

☑️ Youngest man to play for England at a major tournament



A special day for 17-year-old @BellinghamJude 👏 pic.twitter.com/68Tagq9fVv — England (@England) June 13, 2021

Bellingham started ahead of star players like Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho who was not even included in the matchday squad. This shows the faith Southgate has in the youngster. Bellingham made his England debut in November when he was called to the squad after James Ward-Prowse and Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out of the squad due to injury. He made his debut against the Republic of Ireland in a 3-0 win for the Three Lions, which made him the third-youngest player to ever appear for England. Only Wayne Rooney and Theo Walcott have played at the international level for England before him. Bellingham already has a lot of pro-level experience as he had already played 90 games for Birmingham before shifting to Germany. His game is still developing, but it is certain that he is going to be a great player for the Three Lions in the future.

Great start against a decent side.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/rE5MzodGTG — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 13, 2021

Kalvin Phillips stats vs Croatia

England's young squad for the Euro 2020 has another bright star in Kalvin Phillips. The Leeds player assisted Sterling's goal against Croatia and his performance was appreciated by everyone as he showed signs of a great player in his side's victory. Raheem Sterling was very appreciative of Kalvin Phillips' performance and congratulated him on his brilliant first outing in a major tournament. Phillips is known for his brilliant ability to apply pressure and his ability on the ball and it looks like he is going to form a brilliant midfield duo with Declan Rice, who also played in the game against Croatia.

Raz 🤜🤛 Kalvin — England (@England) June 13, 2021

Kalvin Phillips might have just sealed his spot in the midfield with that performance against Croatia. The midfielder made a game-high 7 recoveries and made it very difficult for the Croatians. His game style could be attributed to Marcelo Bielsa's tough training regime, which demands a lot from the players. He completed 3 accurate long balls and eventually played a brilliant ball to Sterling, who scored a 57th-minute goal to give England a 1-0 win over Croatia.

Euro 2020 scores from Sunday

Group C:

Austria 3-1 North Macedonia

Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

Group D:

England 1-0 Croatia

Picture Credits: Jude Bellingham/Twitter