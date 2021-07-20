Euro 2020 Final: 'Determined' English FA To Probe Into Fan Trouble After England's Loss

The English Football Association (FA) opened an investigation into the fan chaos that took place during the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley on July 12. The Euro 2020 final ended with Italy beating England 3-2 on penalties after the scores were tied at 1-1 in regulation time. However, prior to kickoff, several supporters without tickets breached the Wembley Stadium gates and entered the ground.

UK police makes arrests in connection to Euro 2020 final choas

The UK police said they had arrested 49 people while policing the final. About 19 officers were injured in clashes with the crowds around the stadium. The FA released a statement on Monday in response to the incident, condemning the actions. The statement read, "We are determined to fully understand what happened outside and then inside Wembley Stadium at the UEFA EURO 2020 Final on Sunday 11 July 2021.

The FA added, "We informed DCMS [Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport] at the weekend that an independent review led by Baroness Casey of Blackstock has been commissioned to report on the facts and circumstances involved. It will speak to all parties concerned and include external experts. A key emphasis of the findings will be to ensure that lessons are learned and such disgraceful scenes are never able to be repeated. We continue to work with the relevant authorities in support of their efforts to identify those responsible and hold them to account."

McLaren racer Lando Norris traumatized after Euro 2020 mugging

Italy's Euro 2020 final win was overshadowed by a series of off-field incidents. McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris was involved in a mugging after the Euro 2020 final where his watch was stolen. The F1 driver revealed that he felt traumatized after the violent incident.

As per AP, McLaren said in a statement, "McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken. Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend. As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further."