Euro 2020 Kits: Germany, Spain, Belgium And Sweden Release Away Kits

One of the most awaited international football tournaments after the FIFA World Cup is almost upon us as teams and fans gear up to participate in Euro 2020. Scheduled to be played last year, one of football's most awaited events was rescheduled for the summer of 2021 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that spread across the world. With less than 100 days to go for the event, most prominent teams have released their latest Euro 2020 kits as we look at the Germany away kit and the Spain away kit among others.

Euro 2020 schedule

The much-awaited tournament is set to kick off on June 11 with the final set to take place next month. The 24-team affair is set to have six groups with four teams each. This is also the first time that the video assistant referee (VAR) system is being used in the tournament's history. After the group stages, the top two teams from each group are set to qualify for the round of 16, which will be followed by the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, and then the final.

The quarter-finals of the event are set to take place on 2nd and 3rd July with two matches happening on both days across four different venues. The semi-finals follow up soon with 6th July and 7th July set as the dates aside for the final four clash with the final match set to be played in London, United Kingdom on July 11. Below is the list of teams divided into their respective groups:

Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Scotland

Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia

Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Hungary

In other Euro 2020 news, The UEFA has asked all the hosting cities to give them stadium capacity guarantees by April. The 12 hosts that are all set and prepared to host the upcoming Euro 2020 have been asked to share their assessment of the Coivd-19 situation and give UEFA minimum guarantee by putting forward their position across to the organiser.

UEFA does not want all the cities to wait until the last moment which could risk the cancellation of any matches and has thus asked the hosting cities along with their governing bodies to provide them with different scenarios. As uncertainty remains over the availability of fans in the stadium, UEFA has asked all the twelve cities to share their capacity ranging from 100 per cent to playing the matches behind closed doors.